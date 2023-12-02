PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Saturday for threatening a school shooting at Carwise Middle School, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the student sent messages in a Snapchat group chat to another student regarding “participating in a school shooting.”

The boy then said he would shoot the other student first if he reported the incident to anyone.

The student who received those messages told his parents, who then notified deputies.

Authorities showed up at the teen’s home, where he admitted to sending the messages but claimed it was a joke.

The 13-year-old was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting. He was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

Anyone with information on any threats is asked to notify the sheriff’s office immediately at 727-582-6200.