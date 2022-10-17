PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man became Florida’s latest millionaire after he claimed a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Monday that 49-year-old Alberto Caldo, of Tarpon Springs, chose to receive his $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Caldo chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Caldo bought his winning ticket from Pop N Munch located at 680 East Tarpon Avenue in Tarpon Springs. The retailer who sold Caldo his winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the lottery said on its website. Only one of the two $25 million top prizes have been paid so far.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1 $1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 67 93 $50,000 1-in-142,794 300 125 175 $20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 925 1,222 $10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 947 1,191 $5,000 1-in-5,014 8,544 3,760 4,784 (Florida Lottery)

According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.