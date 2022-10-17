PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man became Florida’s latest millionaire after he claimed a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Monday that 49-year-old Alberto Caldo, of Tarpon Springs, chose to receive his $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Caldo chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Caldo bought his winning ticket from Pop N Munch located at 680 East Tarpon Avenue in Tarpon Springs. The retailer who sold Caldo his winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the lottery said on its website. Only one of the two $25 million top prizes have been paid so far.

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$25,000,0001-in-21,419,145211
$1,000,0001-in-267,7391606793
$50,0001-in-142,794300125175
$20,0001-in-19,9532,1479251,222
$10,0001-in-20,0372,1389471,191
$5,0001-in-5,0148,5443,7604,784
(Florida Lottery)

According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. 