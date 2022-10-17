PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man became Florida’s latest millionaire after he claimed a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Lottery officials announced Monday that 49-year-old Alberto Caldo, of Tarpon Springs, chose to receive his $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Caldo chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Caldo bought his winning ticket from Pop N Munch located at 680 East Tarpon Avenue in Tarpon Springs. The retailer who sold Caldo his winning ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the lottery said on its website. Only one of the two $25 million top prizes have been paid so far.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000
|1-in-267,739
|160
|67
|93
|$50,000
|1-in-142,794
|300
|125
|175
|$20,000
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|925
|1,222
|$10,000
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|947
|1,191
|$5,000
|1-in-5,014
|8,544
|3,760
|4,784
According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.