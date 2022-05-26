PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man was selected as the grand prize winner in a drawing from the Florida Lottery’s Bonus Play Promotion drawing.

Robert Pafford, of Pinellas Park, was selected as the lucky winner to receive $25,000 cash, according to the Florida Lottery.

Two winners were also selected to receive $10,000 in cash and five winners were selected to receive $5,000 cash. Dozens of other winners were chosen to receive gift cards of various amounts.

The limited-time Lotto Bonus Play Promotion ran from April 11 to May 22, 2022. All Florida Lotto tickets purchased during that time were eligible to be entered into the promotion.