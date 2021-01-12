Pinellas County man turns $5 into $500,000 after winning scratch-off game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man has claimed a $500,000 top prize from the new Diamond Mine 9X Scratch-Off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, 54-year-old Jerome Boies was the lucky winner.
He purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 13098 Walsingham Road in Largo.
The $5 game features over $48 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.00.
