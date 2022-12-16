SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole man was accused of killing a pedestrian with his car and changing seats with his passenger to avoid arrest last year after new evidence surfaced.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the additional evidence indicated Adam Wayne Garabrant, 60, was behind the wheel at the time of the crash on Dec. 16, 2021.

Francine Mashtare, 55, was believed to be the driver at the time and was charged with DUI manslaughter. It is not known if her charges will be changed after the new information surfaced.

Deputies said Garabrant was captured on video leaving The Liquid Therapy Bar in Pinellas Park just minutes before the crash. He was allegedly shown driving the red 2014 Chevrolet Camaro that killed Thomas Rothwell.

Deputies allege there was not enough time before the crash for Garabrant to pull over and change seats with Mashtare. Garabrant reportedly returned to the site of the crash as a passenger and appeared to be heavily intoxicated, according to deputies.

Francine Mashtare, 55 (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

The bar owner, Dennis Hentschel, told deputies Garabrant told him he was driving at the time of the crash and should have been arrested. Hentschel claimed Garabrant wanted him to tell police he only had two beers that night.

Deputies allege Garabrant was avoiding law enforcement and threatened to leave town in the year since the crash.

Garabrant was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Thursday. He has since been released on bond.