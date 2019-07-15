Pinellas County man leaves child with special needs home alone, visits strip club

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man was arrested over the weekend after he left his two children home alone for nearly four hours while he went to a strip club.

38-year-old Kalvin Guice is accused of leaving his 11-year-old son who has autism and his 9-year-old daughter home alone while he went to a strip club on Gandy Beach.

Deputies say neither child was able to take care of the other and Guice admitted to deputies that both children needed constant supervision.

The children’s mother was away at a funeral over the weekend leaving Guice alone to take care of the children according to deputies.

Deputies say the 11-year-old boy who is non-verbal and suffers from brain damage, was found in his room in a urine-filled diaper.

Guice later admitted to deputies he left the children home alone and proceeded to drink 4-5 “Jack and Cokes” and then drove home.

Guice has been charged with two counts of Child Neglect without Great Bodily Harm.