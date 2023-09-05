PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man was arrested Tuesday following a monthslong child pornography investigation, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children (CAC) unit began investigating 39-year-old John Serrantino after authorities received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that child pornography was being shared on the internet.

According to PCSO, detectives continued their investigation over the course of several months, where they located “several files of child pornography on Serrantino’s cell phone.”

Authorities said the alleged images found on the 39-year-old’s phone were of children between the ages of 3 to 14 years old.

Serrantino was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of transmitting child pornography. According to officials, when detectives interviewed Serrantino, he denied looking at the images.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.