TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught racing at twice the speed limit, an arrest report said.

A deputy with the Pinellas County County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were seen racing at the west end of the Tom Stuart Causeway at around 11:21 p.m. Saturday.

The pair appeared to be heading toward Maderia Beach, according to the report.

The deputy said the vehicles were speeding at 80 mph in a 40-mph zone at the time. While the deputy was able to pull over one of the vehicles, the other did not stop.

“Had either vehicle struck a pedestrian or other vehicle, based on my training and experience, it would have resulted in fatalities,” the arrest affidavit said.

The driver who stopped for the deputy, 33-year-old Jerniel Alexander Kingsley Wright of Palm Harbor, was charged with reckless driving and racing on a highway, according to his inmate profile.