Pinellas County man becomes millionaire from Florida Lottery scratch-off

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man became a millionaire after he claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Emilio Martinez, 27, of Clearwater, claimed the million-dollar prize after he purchased her winning ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 2198 Main Street in Dunedin. According to the Florida Lottery, Martinez opted to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $760,000.

The 7-Eleven store which sold the winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

