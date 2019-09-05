Pinellas County man arrested for secretly recording co-workers in bathroom

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is facing three counts of video voyeurism after St. Petersburg Police say he placed a small camera in a bathroom and illegally recorded fellow employees.

Van Tran, 32, is accused of secretly recording people using a third-floor unisex restroom at UPC Insurance on 2nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

Police said a maintenance worker discovered the camera while repairing a sink. Once he found it, police said he reported it and company officials called law enforcement.

St. Pete police said they were able to track down Tran because he had left a recording of himself on the SD card in the camera of him installing the device.

According to the police, Tran recorded a number of people, but they were only able to identify three because their faces were shown.

UPC company officials released a statement about the arrest:

UPC is aware of the arrest of a former employee for the unauthorized placement of a recording device in a private area inside our main office. The safety and personal privacy of our employees is of paramount importance to UPC. We appreciate the work of the St. Petersburg Police Department for its investigation and the arrest of the suspect. At this time we will not provide any other details that might otherwise jeopardize their case, but will continue to cooperate with authorities as the case moves forward.

Tran turned himself in at 3 a.m. Wednesday and has since bonded out.