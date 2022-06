PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man allegedly stole a parakeet worth almost $2,000 in Pinellas County and is now charged.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jose Vasquez, 36, is charged.

The Alexandrine Parakeet, valued at $1,899, was allegedly stolen in St. Petersburg.

Vasquez was arrested after video surveillance captured him at “Animal House Pet Stores” in St. Petersburg.