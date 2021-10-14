Pinellas County man accused of defrauding unemployment system using stolen identities

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man is accused of defrauding the unemployment system and using stolen identities from more than a dozen people to collect unemployment benefits.

According to charging documents, Quincy Moyer is accused of fraudulently using the personal identification information of 20 or more individuals.



Detectives report that while arresting Moyer for another crime, they searched his backpack and found eighteen different credit Cards (ten of which had different names imprinted on them), a key reader, and a magnetic strip reader/encoder.

Detectives said Moyer admitted he purchases blank credit cards online.

Detectives also monitored his jail phone calls and according to court documents, Moyer instructed his mom on a jail phone call how to log in and bypass the unemployment system, and how to file claims.



Detectives said they found three Florida unemployment benefits debit cards in Moyer’s backpack in the names of three different victims.

All three victims stated to detectives that they never applied for unemployment benefits through the state of Florida, denied knowing Moyer, and denied ever authorizing Moyer to use their personal identifying information.

Detectives said they found through the three fraudulent benefit claims that Moyer used his personal address, email address and phone number.

During an interview with detectives, Moyer allegedly said he found a site on the dark web and spent $5,000 to purchase the personal information of his victims.

According to court documents, a spreadsheet was found on Moyer’s laptop that included 354 names, phone numbers, email addresses, postal addresses, and credit card numbers. Of those 354 names, detectives said some also had social Security numbers listed.

During this investigation, detectives said they became aware of a different scam perpetrated by Moyer involving the criminal use of personal identifying information. On Feb.28 Moyer called his mother and during this recorded conversation, Moyer instructed her to go to Walmart.com and purchase Apple Watches online and to use a Chime Card for the method of payment.

Detectives contacted Walmart and provided Moyer’s cell phone number. They were able to locate 98 online purchase orders via Walmart.com.

Of the 98 orders, 25 victims were located and contacted. Detectives said the 25 victims had purchases made on Walmart.com by Moyer for televisions and/or electronic merchandise charged to the victims’ credit card accounts. Each of these Walmart orders were linked to Moyer by his cell phone number and some of the orders were delivered to his home.

Each of these victims stated they never purchased the applicable product from Walmart.com, denied knowing Moyer, and denied ever authorizing Moyer to use their personal identifying information.

Detectives said they also spoke with 12 additional victims of unemployment claim fraud, identified through their investigative techniques, including reviewing unemployment claims provided by DEO linked to Moyer’s email and/or cell phone number and/or home address and reviewing the spreadsheet found on Moyer’s laptop.

During an interview, Moyer told detectives he self-taught himself by researching online how to make unemployment claims. He reported making unemployment claims in New Jersey, Louisiana, Virginia, and Florida.