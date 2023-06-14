TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mosquitoes have long been a pest in Florida, but they can do more than ruin a backyard barbecue, they can bring disease.

Pinellas County Mosquito Control says we can all do ourselves a favor by keeping an eye out for mosquito breeding sources in our own yards.

“That could include your birdbath, it could include your gutters, an A/C Drip line, even a tarp that has a dip in it can produce mosquitoes. It only takes a bottle cap of water for these mosquitoes to breed,” said Alissa Berro the Director of Pinellas County Mosquito Control.

They offer a free service to help, if you have a problem.

“We will start you off with a service request and that means that a technician will come to your home and they’ll walk your yard with you to try and identify locations of mosquito breeding,” said Kailey Travis with Pinellas County Mosquito Control.

She says they still spray in targeted areas for mosquitoes, but not as much as some people may remember.

“We are very targeted with our approach with foggings, so we are not driving up and down the county anymore like a lot of people remember. We are no longer just a spray operation, we do a lot of monitoring and collect a lot of data to see where we actually need to be doing those activities,” said Travis.

The spraying, monitoring and public outreach programs are important to control the large variety of mosquitoes in Pinellas County.

“We are right around 40 species of mosquitoes in Pinellas County, there’s upwards of 80 in the state. They all breed in different habitats. Some are amphibian biters, some are reptile biters, some are avian biters,” said Glen-Paul Edson with Pinellas County Mosquito Control.

Of course some species of mosquitoes also bite humans and carry disease, which is why Pinellas County is asking everyone to help control the problem.