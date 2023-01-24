PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County commissioners are considering changes to one of the area’s major roads.

A recent study shows portions of East Lake Road are operating at double its intended capacity. The research focuses on the stretch of road from south of Curlew Road to north of Trinity Boulevard.

Bill Shadrick drives the road daily. He says traffic backups are constant. “I hate it,” he says, “the last year seems to be worse but, bad is bad.”

County leaders are searching for a solution. According to the study, there were 1,727 crashes in the area from 2016 to 2020, 10 of the crashes were deadly.

“My wife has been nailed twice on this road,” Shadrick describes, “you look over and you see the texting and they’re not looking up, all that stuff.”

Widening portions of the road to six lanes to alleviate traffic and improving intersections for safety are suggested changes.

Some families in the area are skeptical of the ideas.

“I don’t think they can do anything, I really don’t,” Shadrick says, “sometimes you just have to live in the situations you’re in and make the best of them and be a really defensive driver.”