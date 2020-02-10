Deputies: Pinellas County jail inmate dies; death not suspicious

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An inmate died at the Pinellas County Jail on Sunday, but his death is not being considered suspicious, officials said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said inmates found James Johnston, 54, of Clearwater unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and notified detention staff.

A jail doctor and medical staff responded and performed CPR, but Johnston was pronounced dead around 3:12 p.m.

“Detectives say inmate Johnstone had no obvious signs of injury and no incidents of confrontation or use of force. His death does not appear to be suspicious in nature,” authorities said in a news release.

Largo police had arrested Johnston on Feb. 8 for failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge of trespass after warning.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

