Pinellas County hiring lifeguards for 2020 beach season

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is accepting applications for lifeguards who would work this spring and summer at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks.

Positions are available for full-time and part-time seasonal employment from April through September. The lifeguards may be required to work 10-hour shifts.

The job pays $13.69 per hour for new lifeguards and higher for senior-level lifeguards. Lifeguards with EMT certification would see a five percent increase in salary.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • American Red Cross certifications (or equivalents): lifeguarding certification, current CPR/AED for professional rescuers and health care providers, and first aid certification.
  • Three months of responsible lifeguard experience within the last five years.
  • Must complete a 500-meter swim under 10 minutes and a one-mile run under eight minutes and execute a simulated/staged open water rescue exercise successfully.
  • Must be at least 18 years old.
  • Position locations are subject to scheduling and staffing demands.
  • Ability to work a variety of schedules, including compulsory work periods in special, emergency and/or disaster situations.
  • Must possess a valid Florida driver license.

To apply, visit www.pinellascounty.org/careers

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete"

New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary"

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex"

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer"

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing"

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items"

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries"

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss