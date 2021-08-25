Pinellas County high school choir invited to perform at prestigious conference next year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Center for the Arts Women’s Chorale at Gibbs High School received exciting news on Wednesday. The group found out they were selected to perform at the American Choral Directors Association Southern Region Conference in February 2022.

More than seventy choirs applied to perform at the conference and only fifteen were selected. PCCA Women’s Chorale is one of two schools in Florida performing and they are the first Pinellas County School to ever perform at this conference.

“I am so excited and anxious. I am ready for this to happen. This is going to be a great performance I can already feel it,” said Gianna Pinizzotto, senior at Gibbs High School.

More than forty students make up the women’s chorale for PCCA and they will be one of just a handful of high school groups performing at the conference.

“They will be performing amongst several universities from across the southern United States. It’s not just high schools, it’s only half high schools, most of the performances are from collegiate or professional groups,” said Matthew Clear, Director of Choral Activities at PCCA.

The group will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina in February for their performance. Until then, they will be practicing and rehearsing along with fundraising for the once and a lifetime opportunity.