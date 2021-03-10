Pinellas County health agencies making vaccine accessible through different clinics

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Clearwater residents are feeling grateful for a vaccine clinic at a local rec center, telling 8 On Your Side it offered easy accessibility to the vaccine.

The North Greenwood Rec Center was the site of a vaccine clinic on Wednesday. The Division Chief of Emergency Management for the City of Clearwater said the site was allotted 500 doses of the vaccine.

“Wednesday morning they identified they had 200 people registered, but they wanted to get the rest out. So the department of health made the decision this morning that they would allow walk-ups to this site for vaccinations,” Division Chief of Emergency Manager for Clearwater Jevon Graham said.

For Charlie Campbell, this is what he has been waiting for, as he has experienced issues, like to many, trying to register for an appointment.

“A friend of mine told me you can get it for free today without an appointment, so I said I’m on my way,” Charlie Campbell said.

8 On Your Side learned that Community Health Centers of Pinellas will be hosting walk-up vaccine clinics for qualified individuals on Thursday and Friday.

The walk-up vaccine sites will happen from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at three different locations.

The locations are the Pinellas Park Center, the Clearwater Center, and the Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center.