Pinellas County granted $21.4 million for rental assistance program, applications open next week

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Help is on the way for Pinellas County residents needing assistance paying their rent. The county received $21.4 million for their Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The applications open March 31 and these are the residents who qualify:

•Qualifies for unemployment, experienced a significant reduction in income and/or experienced significant financial hardship due to COVID-19

• Is behind on rent payments or at risk of missing a rent payment, and

• Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI), with priority given to households below 50% of the AMI.

To check your household’s AMI eligibility, click here.

This new program will also allow landlords and property managers to have a bigger role in helping their tenants.

“From what I understand landlords will be able to have their own portal where they can go in and see their residents, who has applied, what they are lacking, and what they may still need for their application,” Seniors Vice President CHAF Properties Tracy Mater said.

If you are eligible for the rental assistance program, you will need to submit documents with your application. For the list of all the documents that are needed for the application visit the county’s website.