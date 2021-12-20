‘Recovery operation’ underway after concrete stairwell collapses in Clearwater parking garage

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — More than two dozen first responders were called to a structure collapse near Enterprise Road and Countryside Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Workers were conducting stairwell repairs around 12:30 p.m. when a portion of the stairwell collapsed, trapping one worker, the City of Clearwater said.

“At this point, it’s looking more like a recovery operation than a rescue operation,” Clearwater Fire Rescue Division Chief John Klinefelter said. “If we get any updated information that can definitely change.”

Fire crews are on standby until the four-story parking garage is deemed to be safe by a structural engineer.

Enterprise Road has been closed between Countryside Boulevard and the rear entrance of Lowes, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Tamba Bay Water, whose office is adjacent to the parking garage, said the structure collapse is not a part of their facility. The company confirmed they are one of several companies that lease space in the parking garage.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the construction workers and their families as emergency managers respond,” Tampa Bay Water General Manager Chuck Carden said.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.