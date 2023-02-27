PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty Pinellas County firefighter accused of driving 100 mph in a 45 mph zone was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies spotted 37-year-old James Craig, who works with the Seminole Fire Department, driving his Ford pick-up truck north on Park Street around 1 a.m.

Deputies said he was going 100 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

After deputies stopped Craig, they noted he showed “multiple indicators of impairment,” including a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage, unsteady balance, and watery eyes.

Deputies said Craig refused to perform a field sobriety test and a sample of his breath.

He was arrested and charged with one count of DUI and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.