PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — A Pinellas County family is fighting for safety improvements along a busy Clearwater road after a teenager died while crossing it.

It’s been two months since 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing Bellair Road to get to his school bus. On Wednesday, his family spoke at the Pinellas County School Transportation Safety Committee meeting to fight for change.

Ethan Weiser

Family and neighbors said the road is dangerous because of speeding drivers, a lack of lighting and trees that line the street and make it difficult to see.

Ethan’s uncle Matt Croasmun expressed his concerns Wednesday at the safety committee meeting. He created a presentation to push officials to make Belair Road safer for pedestrians.

“I think an illuminated crosswalk would be the best idea to let anyone driving know that there’s someone or something in the roadway up ahead of them,” said Croasmun.

“We have an issue with a particular bus stop, and we need to look at what are we going to do and how are we going to take care of it,” said Carol Cook, Vice Chair of the School Transportation Safety Committee.

The board is comprised of Pinellas County leaders and school board members who work together to tackle school transportation and safety issues. Bellair Rroad has become a top priority.

“We need to look and see how can we make this more safe. Today was an opportunity for everybody who would be involved to sit down and have the conversation,” said Cook.

Until changes are made Croasmun plans to be at more meetings and continue fighting for safety, so no other families have to endure the same pain.

“I think it’s important that we address concerns as we see them so that way we can get them fixed and hopefully prevent this type of incident or life altering accident from happening,” said Croasmun.

Committee members said they want to see actual safety improvements implemented or at least planned for Bellair Road by their next meeting on March 1.