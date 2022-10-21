ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Lynn Gilliland was tragically killed crossing the street on St. Pete Beach last Sunday, according to Pinellas County deputies.

She was a local entrepreneur operating a CBD store with one of her daughters and was known for helping other female business owners through St. Pete Girl Boss.

“Lynn was the kind of person that just made friends with everybody, you could not help but love her,” said Sandy Bean, St. Pete Girl Boss founder.

St. Pete Girl Boss is a group created to offer a sense of community to local female business owners. Gilliland was one of its original members.

“Lynn is everything that I wanted when I started this group, Lynn was everybody I wanted, and to have an energy like that at your back that shows up at everything, I think it’s so essential to keep going,” Bean said.

Following Gilliland’s death, St. Pete girl bosses joined forces to honor her through, “The Lynn Gilliland Memorial Wellness Business Grant.” It will award women owning brick and mortar wellness businesses annually.

It’s something Gilliland’s fellow girl bosses know she would support.

“Whether we had mentioned it to her or not, she would’ve been all for it, and we want to be able to support other female entrepreneurs through her name,” said Taylor Adams, St. Pete Girl Boss member.

St. Pete Girl Boss will start taking applications for the memorial grant and plan to award around Gilliland’s birthday in July 2023.