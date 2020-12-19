Pinellas County elementary school employee arrested for child pornography

Pinellas County

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department has arrested and charged a school employee at Belleair Elementary with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to police, Charles Paul, 32, is accused of possessing and transmitting more than 18,000 images of child pornography, many of which showed children being raped and abused in a sexual manner.

Police say Paul worked at Belleair Elementary as the food services manager. He has resigned from his job with the school district.

Detectives do not believe any of the images are children from the elementary school or from the local area.

Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

