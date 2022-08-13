ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Supervisor of Election’s Office starts early voting for Florida’s primary election this weekend.
The county has three locations where residents can vote early:
- Election Service Center – 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo
- County Building – 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg
- Pinellas County Courthouse – 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater
Pinellas County early voting runs from Aug 13-Aug 21. On weekends, residents can vote from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. weekdays. There are over 691,000 active registered voters in Pinellas County as of Saturday.
Other Bay area counties starting early voting this weekend are:
- Polk, Aug 13-Aug 20 | 10am – 6pm
- Pasco, Aug 13-Aug 20 | 10am – 6pm
- Hernando, Aug 13-Aug 20 | 9am – 5pm
- Sarasota, Aug 13-Aug 21 | 8:30am – 4:30pm
- Manatee, Aug 13-Aug 20 | 8:30am – 6pm