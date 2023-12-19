INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Efforts to restore sand dunes along Pinellas County beaches after Hurricane Idalia hit a major snag over the weekend.

After a bout of severe weather, high winds and surge, Pinellas County officials said Tuesday that the dunes “sustained significant erosion.”

As of Tuesday, public access points at some of the following beaches are closed until further notice as crews assess the damage:

Belleair Beach

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Maderia Beach

Pass-a-Grille (St. Pete Beach)

Upham Beach (St. Pete Beach)

Sunset Beach (Treasure Island)

Pinellas County officials did not specify which access points are closed.

The restoration work along Pass-a-Grille, Upham and Sunset beaches was already completed by the time the weekend storm hit, according to Pinellas County officials.

The county tapped funds from its tourism development tax to restore the dunes after Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge wiped them out. Officials hoped to soften the blow to the area’s tourism businesses after the storm swept through on Oct. 29.

“Most of our economy relies on visitors, guests whether you’re here for a day, overnight, week, two weeks, a month or two months,” Madeira Beach City Manager Robin Gomez told 8 On Your Side earlier this month.

As of Dec. 4, crews have placed 240,000 tons of sand along the beaches, with another 100,000 tons still to come. More may be necessary after the county assesses damage from the weekend storm.

Beachgoers are asked to stay off the dunes and use caution around the public access points.