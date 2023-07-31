PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County drivers who need to renew their registration in August will get the chance to help children who’ve been abused in the process.

The Pinellas County Tax Collector is offering drivers some incentives to switch to a “Lauren’s Kids” specialty license plate. If you get the new plate, you’ll be entered to win a $25 Visa or American Express gift card.

Drivers can also make a monetary donation at the tax office and receive a small “thank you gift.”

“Unfortunately, this is an issue we don’t talk about enough and it happens right here in Pinellas. That’s why we are teaming up with Lauren’s Kids again,” Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas said in a statement. “It’s important for our organization to give back to this community and we are honored to help increase awareness and educate folks about sexual abuse prevention.”

Founded by Lauren Book in 2007, Lauren’s Kids empowers children and families to prevent and overcome the trauma of sexual abuse. Not is Book a childhood sexual abuse survivor, but she’s also a former teacher, best-selling author and Florida State Senator.

In 2022, Pinellas County tax collector offices raised more than $1,500 for the organization. For more information about Lauren’s Kids, visit here.