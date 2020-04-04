Pinellas County detention deputy tests positive for coronavirus

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced a detention deputy has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy last worked at the jail on March 19 and the Florida Department of Health found two days of concern where the deputy could have spread the virus.

The inmates and staff members the deputy came into contact with on the two days of concern have been identified. All were assessed and screened, and have no symptoms. Due to being past the 14-day window, there is no reason to have continued concern for those individuals, deputies say.

The deputy is currently recovering and will remain out of work for the foreseeable future.

The sheriff’s office said there is no indication anyone else at the jail is at risk and will continue to have measures in place to ensure the safety of their employees and inmates.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 11,545 cases and 195 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: