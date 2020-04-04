Pinellas County detention deputy tests positive for coronavirus

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PInellas County_41605

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced a detention deputy has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy last worked at the jail on March 19 and the Florida Department of Health found two days of concern where the deputy could have spread the virus.

The inmates and staff members the deputy came into contact with on the two days of concern have been identified. All were assessed and screened, and have no symptoms. Due to being past the 14-day window, there is no reason to have continued concern for those individuals, deputies say.

The deputy is currently recovering and will remain out of work for the foreseeable future.

The sheriff’s office said there is no indication anyone else at the jail is at risk and will continue to have measures in place to ensure the safety of their employees and inmates.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 11,545 cases and 195 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local event planner creates game encouraging residents to try, support new restaurants while stuck at home"

Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed in collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed in collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality"

Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak"

Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships"

businesses shutting down

Thumbnail for the video titled "businesses shutting down"

tobacco depot video

Thumbnail for the video titled "tobacco depot video"

Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss