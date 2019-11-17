Pinellas County detectives warn residents of Duke Energy ‘phone scam’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County detectives are warning residents about what they’re calling a Duke Energy “phone scam.”

According to detectives, residents will receive a phone call from someone claiming to be an employee of Duke Energy. The callers have programmed their number to read as Duke Energy on caller ID.

Callers will then tell residents they are past due on their electric bill and need to pay immediately to avoid having their electricity turned off.

Detective say the caller will instruct residents to go and buy a gift card or a reloadable debit card from a retail store. The caller will provide a call back number and will tell residents they need to call back to provide the card numbers in order to satisfy the past due payment.

Five residents of Pinellas County have been targeted by this hoax since Veterans Day, according to deputies.

If you feel you have been a victim of this “phone scam” or a similar one, please call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit at 727-582-6200.

