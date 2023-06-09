PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County deputy was involved in a crash Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened in the area of 131st Street North and Walsingham Road, officials said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and minor injuries were reported, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office didn’t specify if the deputy was hurt.

Images from the scene show damage to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office SUV and a pickup truck.

No other details were immediately available.