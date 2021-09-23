Pinellas County deputy hit by another driver while conducting traffic stop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County deputy is in the hospital with minor injuries after the sheriff’s office says she was hit while trying to conduct a traffic stop in Dunedin.

According to investigators, Deputy Elizabeth Temple, who is assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office DUI Unit, conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning on a white Ford van at Skinner Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Deputies say the van stopped in the center-left turn lane on Skinner Boulevard. As Deputy Temple approached and started talking with the driver, she noticed a car driving toward her.

The sheriff’s office says she attempted to get out of the way but was hit by the driver’s side rearview mirror. The car then fled eastbound.

During the course of the investigation, deputies say they were able to identify the vehicle and driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Chinchilla.

After several attempts, the sheriff’s office said deputies were able to get in contact with Chinchilla at his home.

He was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving injury. According to investigators, impairment seems to be a factor in the crash.

Deputy Temple was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.