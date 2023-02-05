TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it has fired one of its deputies after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

The sheriff’s office said in a Sunday release that Deputy Christopher Cook, 33, was involved in a crash on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue in Tampa at around 9:36 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, Cook side-swiped someone else’s vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Troopers said Cook had “slurred speech, glossy eyes, strong odor of alcohol from his clothing and breath, and difficulty describing actions that led to the accident.”

Cook did a field sobriety test but performed poorly and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The former deputy was then charged with one count of Driving Under the Influence with property damage or personal injury, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Cook was a patrol deputy who was hired back in 2014. He was fired immediately after the arrest, per the agency’s policy.