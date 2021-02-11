Pinellas County deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

Deputy was subject of unrelated 8 On Your Side investigation last year

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery.

Fellow deputies cuffed 23-year old Jared Toro on Wednesday afternoon. According to an arrest report, he battered his girlfriend, handcuffed her and wouldn’t let her leave the residence.

Toro is currently in jail, but court records show he made his first appearance before a judge and will soon be released on his own recognizance. The judge ordered that he can have no contact with the victim.

Deputy Toro was the subject of an 8 On Your Side investigation last year after he was suspended for speeding and hitting a bicyclist in Clearwater.

The bicyclist, Steve Greninger, shattered several bones in the wreck. He spoke with 8 On Your Side via Zoom in November when he was still in a St. Petersburg rehab facility.

“It was like slow motion to me,” he said.

That crash is now the subject of a lawsuit against the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office suspended Deputy Toro for 112 hours as a result of that crash.

8 On Your Side has requested an interview with Sheriff Bob Gualtieri concerning Deputy Toro’s arrest. We are awaiting a response.