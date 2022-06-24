PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County detention deputy was arrested for domestic battery after authorities said he struck a woman in the head and face several times.

Detectives said they learned on June 14, Deputy Ryan Mullen and the woman got into a verbal argument with one another at a home in Largo.

Deputies said the argument escalated before Mullen grabbed the woman by the hair and struck her multiple times in the head and face.

According to detectives, the woman had a split and swollen lip, and significant bruising and swelling around her eye and cheekbone that was visible 10 days after the incident.

Mullen denied any knowledge of the woman’s injuries, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Friday, Mullen was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

An investigation is ongoing.