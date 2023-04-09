SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own deputies Saturday night after a domestic incident, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said Corporal Michael Deerman II, 35, entered his ex-wife’s home in Seminole despite her telling him not to come in.

According to investigators, the deputy “shoved his foot in the door and grabbed the victim’s

arm, placing it behind her back.”

He then shoved her into a wall and got inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was said to have suffered redness and bruising to her arm.

The sheriff’s office booked Deerman into the Pinellas County Jail on a count of burglary with battery.

According to a PCSO release, the corporal had been employed with the sheriff’s office since April 24, 2017.

The incident is still under investigation.