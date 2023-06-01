PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a Pinellas County deputy was arrested and has resigned after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to his wife.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Marquis Fitzgerald, 31, was placed on administrative leave without pay due to an investigation into concerning text messages and photos sent to his wife about their infidelity issues.

Some of the photos showed target silhouettes riddled with bullet holes. Fitzgerald also insinuated that he would harm the person with whom his wife was having an affair, according to deputies.

He also sent a message to his mother-in-law that said, “Come get your daughter before I kill her.”

Fitzgerald was placed on administrative leave without pay, and was stripped of all agency-issued firearms, agency credentials and authority to act as a deputy.

“Fitzgerald’s actions did not constitute a crime at that time and there was no probable cause for his arrest,” the sheriff’s office explained.

However, while he was on leave, the agency said Fitzgerald sent a video to his wife that depicted a man and woman engaged in sexual intercourse. Another man comes into the video with a knife and begins stabbing the man and woman. Deputies believe the woman in the video was murdered and died as a result of an affair.

The sheriff’s office said Fitzgerald sent a corresponding message with the video stating, “I just wanted you to see what some people do when that happens. There are crazy people in this world.”

Then he told his wife to delete the video and messages.

Fitzgerald was arrested Wednesday for threats to kill or do bodily harm, a felony offense. He resigned in lieu of termination.

The investigation is still ongoing.