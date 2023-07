DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County deputy and another driver were hurt after a crash in Dunedin Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near US-19 and Cedar Street.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy and another driver were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It is not known if either driver will face charges.

No other information was immediately available.