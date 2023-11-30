PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be on alert as recent phone scams have been pretending to be law enforcement officials from the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, deputies said a suspect called into a business, claiming he was “Captain Melvin Jackson” with the sheriff’s office. After identifying himself as a PCSO employee, the suspect then told the citizen that they had warrants and “needed to pay money” over the phone or by using a prepaid card.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect called from these numbers: 408-780-1944 and 727-582-6200.

With the recent scams going around, PCSO is reminding residents that the sheriff’s office will never call citizens requesting money over the phone and will never ask for banking information or wire money.

Residents who received one of these calls are asked not to give personal or account information over the phone and call the sheriff’s office to report the incident.

Anyone with information on this scam or has become a victim is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.