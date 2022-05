MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a stolen ice cream cone display.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fiberglass ice cream cone was stolen from The Sandbar Ice Cream Shop, located at 121 129th Avenue E in Madeira Beach, on May 1.

The decorative ice cream cone is approximately 3-feet tall.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Detective Holden at 727-582-6200.