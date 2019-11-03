Pinellas County deputies searching for convenience store assault, battery suspect

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are looking for a suspect following an assault/battery incident at a Clearwater convenience store.

Deputies say around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the Circle A Food Store located at 1201 Sunset Point Road for a complaint of an armed robbery.

During the investigation, deputies say they determined the incident to be an assault/battery case instead.

Deputies say the suspect entered the store with the intent to shoplift but was confronted by the store owner and there was a struggle, causing the store owner to receive minor injuries.

According to deputies, the suspect is not in custody, however, is a known customer at the store.

