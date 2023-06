DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A mama duck got some much-needed help in saving her ducklings from a storm drain, all thanks to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The PCSO said that on Memorial Day, a civilian called dispatch for help after noticing a mother duck who was “in distress.”

Sergeant Eastty and Corporal Busch arrived at the scene and helped rescue the ducklings from the drain, putting them in a bucket.

They then reunited the baby ducks with their mother.