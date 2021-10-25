Pinellas County deputies on scene of shooting in Lealman

LEALMAN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in Lealman, according to an alert sent out to media outlets.

Deputies are investigating at the area of of 61st Avenue North and 29th Street North, neighbors told the 8 On Your Side crew on scene.

Active scene on 60th Avenue North in Pinellas County. Neighbors tell us there was a shooting. Details coming soon. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/J1DU6CGhnO — Olivia Steen (@WFLAOlivia) October 25, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.