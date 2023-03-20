PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office issued a Purple Alert for a 21-year-old man after he was last seen early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Campbell Hoffman, 21, was last seen leaving his residence in Palm Harbor around 7:30 a.m.

Hoffman is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray shirt and dark shorts with stripes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Corporal N. De Leon at 727-582-6200.