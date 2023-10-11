PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies are investigating an inmate’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

33-year-old Ryan Davies was taken to a hospital Saturday for a medical issue and died on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Davies was arrested Sept. 26 on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia, deputies said.

Deputies said the death does not appear to be suspicious, and there have been no signs of any fights or injuries while at the jail.

No other details were immediately available.