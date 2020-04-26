Pinellas County Dept. of Health offering no-cost, appointment-only COVID-19 tests

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is offering no-cost COVID-19 tests to vulnerable populations in south St. Petersburg.

The department is offering 150 tests at Childs Park Recreation Center on April 27 and 150 tests at Frank Pierce Recreation Center on May 2 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tests are by appointment only, no walk-ins will be accepted. Those who would like to schedule an appointment for either location can call 727-568-8028 sometime Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

