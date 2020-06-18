LIVE NOW: Pinellas County commissioners discuss local state of emergency

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Pinellas County commissioners are meeting online Thursday to discuss whether or not to extend the local state of emergency declared in response to the COVID‑19 outbreak.

The county moved its meetings online in April when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the requirement for a quorum of the local government body to be present at a meeting and for the government body to meet at a specific public place.

Today’s meeting comes amid concerns over an uptick in coronavirus cases in the area. The county has thus far recorded 2,684 cases of the virus and 110 deaths. Five hundred people have been hospitalized.

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Wednesday that all St. Pete businesses including bars, gyms, retail establishments, retail, barbershops, and salons now must require employees to wear a face mask or covering in areas open to the public.

But it’s unclear if county leaders are considering implementing a face mask rule.

On today’s agenda is a number of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether or not to extend the local state of emergency.

You can watch the meeting in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES: