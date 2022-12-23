PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As temperatures dip down into the 40s, cold weather shelters are opening across Tampa Bay to help those who may not have a place to escape the cold.

In Pinellas County, nine cold night shelters have opened on Friday at 6 p.m. offering a warm, safe place to sleep and a hot meal. In total, 300 beds will be available.

Mats and blankets are set up and ready for those to escape the chilly temperatures.

“Staff and volunteers will begin the process of essentially changing every space to habitable and comfortable as it can be for folks who are facing homelessness and heat issues,” Dr. Monika Alesnik, with Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas, said.

She said food will be available and volunteers will also be handing out socks.

“Our cold night shelters are also for individuals that don’t have the proper heating and ventilation in their homes to handle this type of weather and with a high number of seniors that we have in our community that’s definitely a concern,” Alesnik said.

Alesnik said the work doesn’t stop here with so many people facing homelessness in our community.

“It means everything to this community,” she said. “They know as they see our faces. They know that we are there to work with them to help them.”

The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas works to provide dignified services in a way that is respectful and values each individual that it serves.

“We still need volunteers, we still need donations when this weekend is done so we can continue to enhance the trust,” Alesnik said.

Shelter guests are accepted until the shelter is full. The following shelters will be open to adult men and women:

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Clearwater

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

The Refuge Outreach Church Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast Address: 7790 61 st Street North, Pinellas Park Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church Address: 6330 54 th Ave. North, St. Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point Address: 1810 5 th Ave. North, St Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.

Salvation Army Address: 1400 4 th Street South, St Petersburg Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.



If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit: https://www.pinellashomeless.org/donate.