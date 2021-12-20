Pinellas County church trashed after break-in, arrest made

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County church is destroyed, after the pastor said a man broke in and trashed it. It happened at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church over the weekend.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Brooks for the crime.

“No one in their right mind would do this,” said Pastor Robert Greene. “He had stuff from my office, back here, all was on the front lawn.”

The real nightmare was inside. “The man is possessed,” said Greene. He told 8 On Your Side there were ashes and burns on chairs, paint and ice cream on the carpet and urine on the floors.

Pastor Greene says 62 year old Brooks told deputies he’d been staying in the church for two days. “Every thing in here is brand new. We just came back into the building on the 7th of November.”

While this a very devastating situation, Greene said they’re still grateful.

“We’ve been through storms. We’ve been through termites. We’ve been through mold and now we’re going through this. This is another storm and this soon will pass,” Pastor Greene said.

He believes the damages could cost them close to $20,000. Brooks is charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure.