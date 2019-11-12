Pinellas County child protective investigator arrested for DUI

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman who spent nearly 15 years protecting children is without a job after deputies say she was driving drunk.

When Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a black 2019 Infinity speeding and weaving back and forth lanes on U.S. 19 North. they were pulling over one of their own.

Samantha Krenek was a child protection investigation supervisor. On Sept. 1 deputies say the 37-year-old had bloodshot and watery eyes, and her breath smelled of alcohol.

Running several sobriety tests, first on the side of U.S. 19, and then in the parking lot of a local mall.

She admits to the deputy her afternoon included alcohol.

That leads to her arrest. In handcuffs, she makes a plea to be let go.

“I’m saying to you, you and I are on the same level. We do the same thing. Give some discretion and say, ok, (expletive) she made a mistake,” she tells the deputy from the backseat.

Several minutes of begging to be let go finally elicits a response from the deputy.

“I’m just giving you the ride. Your actions got you here,” he says.

“Did I not say I made a mistake? I made a mistake,” she responds.

Samantha Krenek was hired by the sheriff’s office back in 2005. After her arrest, she was fired per the policy of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Her next court date is for Nov. 20.