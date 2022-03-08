Pinellas County business owners worry soaring gas prices will affect tourism

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Business owners who rely on tourism are concerned the skyrocketing gas prices will keep visitors away from the Tampa Bay area. Captain Dylan Hubbard with Hubbard’s Marina in Johns Pass said spring break is traditionally one of their busiest times of year. This year, maybe not.

“Tourism, because it’s really going to cut down on the number of people that are willing to drive down here,” said Hubbard. “And airfare and air travel is not as easy for people, especially families.”

Hubbard said his family’s business raised its rates at the beginning of the year to offset rising wages. Now there is talk about a fuel surcharge to deal with rising gas prices.

“What we do is a lot of times we’ll do a fuel surcharge in the interim,” said Hubbard. “Hey, this is what fuel was when we made our price, fuel goes up and down and you can adjust a little bit.”

Lex Pereira owns “We Get You Wet Watersports” in Clearwater. He said customers haven’t been complaining about the higher prices, yet.

“Out of 10 I would say one individual might say it’s a bit pricey in comparison to last year,” said Pereira. “Which is true, but you know we just say inflation, gas prices are going up and we still need to make a profit at the end of the day.”

Pereira said depending on what the fuel prices do in the coming weeks, he may have to make another adjustment.

“Last year the prices were $85 an hour, this year they’re now up to $95,” said Pereira. “And if it continues we’re possibly looking at maybe $120 per hour.”

Adam Samole owns Cove Cay Marina and Tampa Bay Water Sports. Part of his business is boat rentals. Fuel is not included, but he does warn customers.

“In the beginning we were telling them to budget $20 to $40 for gas, now we’re telling them to budget $50 to $100 for gas,” said Samole. “We had one group of people thinking that gas was included. If gas was included, there is no way we could make a profit. It would be a charity event out here.”